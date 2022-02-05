NFL World Reacts To Packers President’s Aaron Rodgers Comments

It’s safe to say Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy wants Aaron Rodgers back for the 2022 season. On Saturday, he discussed the reigning MVP’s future in a letter addressed to the fan base.

“A key factor will be whether Aaron Rodgers comes back for the 2022 season,” Murphy wrote, via the Packers’ official site. “Matt, Brian, executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball and I are all in agreement that we want Aaron to come back. He is likely to win his fourth league MVP, is the unquestioned leader of our team and is still playing at a high level at 38.”

These comments from Murphy have generated a few different reactions from Packers fans.

Some fans believe this means the Packers aren’t confident in Jordan Love. Others believe the front office looks desperate.

“Clowns,” one fan said. “Wanted him out in the first place and look at them now.”

“Jordan Love’s confidence level must be sky-high at this point,” another fan said.

“Pretty much an admission that Jordan Love was a huge mistake,” a third fan said.

Rodgers has not yet shared his plans for the 2022 season. Nonetheless, it’s very clear that he can still play at an elite level.

In 16 games this season, Rodgers had 4,115 passing yards and 37 touchdowns. His decision this offseason could, in theory, change the landscape of the league.