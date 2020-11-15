NFL World Reacts To Packers Punter Getting Juked Out

The Green Bay Packers are leading the Jacksonville Jaguars 14-10 late in the first half. But the Packers’ lead might be a little bigger if not for a hilariously bad tackle attempt by punter J.K. Scott.

Early in the second quarter, Scott kicked a low point deep into Jaguars territory, where Keelan Cole was waiting at the 9-yard line for a return. But Cole easily outran the coverage, turning Scott into the last line of defense for a possible Jaguars touchdown.

Unfortunately, Scott didn’t exactly put his best foot forward – literally or figuratively. As he ran in to try and make the tackle, he balked and nearly fell backwards, allowing Cole to run the ball in for a touchdown.

In the minutes since that touchdown, J.K. Scott has become the butt of countless jokes online. Take a look for yourself:

JK Scott might have to retire after this. pic.twitter.com/I7nJWD8oWg — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 15, 2020

Everyone: “You know.. punters are actually amazing athletes “. JK Scott: “not do fast my friends “ pic.twitter.com/OjQLrKh1X9 — trey wingo (@wingoz) November 15, 2020

JK Scott didn't fall down on that juke but it FEELS like he fell down. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) November 15, 2020

Packers punter JK Scott displaying proper social distancing compliance pic.twitter.com/fIJxOOLAVG — Artūras Karnišovas Fan Club (@arturasfanclub) November 15, 2020

As always though, former NFL punter Pat McAfee rushed to his fellow punter’s defense.

“He outkicked his coverage” is such a lazy way to blame the punter and not explain the coverage team’s responsibilities.. Now should JK Scott have hit it that low and far? No.. but see also 🗣🗣 5 GUYS COVERING THE SAME EXACT LANE They should look like a net.. “Lane integrity” pic.twitter.com/1Dx3CDSms8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 15, 2020

It’s an embarrassing moment in Scott’s young career to be sure. But he’s not the first and certainly won’t be the last punter to make a fool of himself on a punt return.

That said, J.K. Scott could probably do with some pointers from rookie punter Braden Mann on tackling technique. The Jets punter is much less fearful when it comes to making sideline tackles on punt returners.

