NFL World Reacts To Packers Punter Getting Juked Out

A closeup of a Green Bay Packers football helmet.SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers are leading the Jacksonville Jaguars 14-10 late in the first half. But the Packers’ lead might be a little bigger if not for a hilariously bad tackle attempt by punter J.K. Scott.

Early in the second quarter, Scott kicked a low point deep into Jaguars territory, where Keelan Cole was waiting at the 9-yard line for a return. But Cole easily outran the coverage, turning Scott into the last line of defense for a possible Jaguars touchdown.

Unfortunately, Scott didn’t exactly put his best foot forward – literally or figuratively. As he ran in to try and make the tackle, he balked and nearly fell backwards, allowing Cole to run the ball in for a touchdown.

In the minutes since that touchdown, J.K. Scott has become the butt of countless jokes online. Take a look for yourself:

As always though, former NFL punter Pat McAfee rushed to his fellow punter’s defense.

It’s an embarrassing moment in Scott’s young career to be sure. But he’s not the first and certainly won’t be the last punter to make a fool of himself on a punt return.

That said, J.K. Scott could probably do with some pointers from rookie punter Braden Mann on tackling technique. The Jets punter is much less fearful when it comes to making sideline tackles on punt returners.

The Packers-Jaguars game is being played on FOX.


