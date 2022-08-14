NFL World Reacts To Packers' Significant Return News

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

As NFL teams enter the final two weeks of training camp, the Green Bay Packers are getting healthier.

On Sunday, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur informed the media that three critical offensive players will be activated off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list this week.

"Packers coach Matt LaFleur tells reporters that OL Elgton Jenkins, TE Robert Tonyan and WR Christian Watson will all come off the PUP list for individual drills and walk-through participation," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said. "A significant step, though."

Significant indeed. The versatile Jenkins is one of the Packers' best offensive linemen, while Tonyan was a reliable target for Aaron Rodgers in 2020 before injuries limited him last year.

As for Watson, the Packers drafted him this year with the intention of him having a major role as a rookie. It will be great for Green Bay to begin working these guys back into the fold, and fans are understandably excited about LaFleur's announcement.

After opening preseason play on Friday night with a 28-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay will play again this coming Friday against the New Orleans Saints.

The Packers conclude the exhibition season against the Kansas City Chiefs on August 25. The goal will likely be to have Jenkins, Tonyan and Watson ready to go in time for the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings on September 11.