NFL World Reacts To Packers Veteran Tryout News

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 05: The Green Bay Packers celebrate after a touchdown in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 5, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

With training camp almost here, the Green Bay Packers are doing some last-minute shopping.

It has been reported that Green Bay tried out veteran wideout John Brown. There's no indication that a deal will get done though.

Brown bounced around the NFL last season, spending time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Some people are intrigued by the idea of Brown catching passes from Aaron Rodgers.

Others, however, wouldn't really understand the logic behind this move.

And of course, there are people hoping the Packers will kick the tires on Julio Jones.

The last time Brown was a legitimate game-changer for a team was in 2019 with the Buffalo Bills. He finished that season with 72 receptions for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns.

Perhaps teaming up with Aaron Rodgers is all John Brown needs to get his career back on the right track.