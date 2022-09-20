NFL World Reacts To Packers' Wide Receiver Release News

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 05: The Green Bay Packers celebrate after a touchdown in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 5, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers made a notable move Tuesday, releasing wide receiver Travis Fulgham from their practice squad.

Fulgham, a former sixth-round pick out of Old Dominion, signed with the Packers in mid-August.

Unfortunately for Fulgham, he has not been able to find a long-term home in the NFL. Over the past year alone, he has been on the Broncos, Dolphins and Packers.

Could this be the end of Fulgham's NFL career? Some fans believe so.

Though it has been a rough stretch for Fulgham, there are people who think the Indianapolis Colts show interest in him.

Of course, Fulgham is mostly known for his 2020 season with the Eagles. He finished that year with 38 catches for 539 yards and four touchdowns.

Releasing Fulgham might be a sign that Green Bay is confident in the other receivers on the roster.

The Packers' receiving corps is currently being led by Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins and Romeo Doubs.