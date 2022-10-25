Look: NFL World Reacts To Petty Aaron Rodgers News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks skyward during the 4th quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

On Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will take on the Buffalo Bills. They'll try to stop their three-game losing streak.

When discussing what makes the Bills such a dangerous team, Rodgers may have thrown some shade at his own squad.

"Great quarterback. Great defense. Very well coached," Rodgers said. "A lot of weapons, Jake Kumerow. A lot going for them."

For anyone who doesn't remember, Rodgers was frustrated the Packers released Kumerow prior to the start of the 2020 season. That move was made just days after the four-time MVP praised him.

Many fans are calling this a petty comment from Rodgers.

"Rodgers is very clearly over the Packers letting Touchdown Jesus go," one fan said.

"That boy sound jealous," a second fan tweeted.

In addition to throwing shade at the Jake Kumerow situation, Rodgers called out some players on this year's team.

"Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing," Rodgers told Pat McAfee. "Gotta start cutting some reps."

Things aren't going well in Green Bay, make no mistake about it. But maybe, just maybe, these fiery remarks from Rodgers will spark a turnaround.