NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Late Friday night a report emerged suggesting Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants one thing from his future team.

The reigning NFL MVP doesn’t want to lose two of his current wide receivers. According to a report from Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, Rodgers wants to play with wide receivers Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

“It’s tough to get a feel as to what Rodgers wants to do at this point,” Pauline wrote. “I can tell you wherever he ends up, Rodgers has told people in confidence he wants receivers Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling by his side. When asked about his future, Rodgers left the door open on all scenarios.”

Unsurprisingly, fans had something to say about the latest Rodgers news. Some think Rodgers’ best option is just to stay with the Packers to make this happen.

“So…just stay with the Packers then? Lol,” one fan said.

Other fan think it will be impossible to afford all three players.

“Rodgers is gonna get $40 mil a season and Davante reportedly wants $30 mil a season. Good luck to anyone affording all 3,” another fan said.

One fan noted three possible landing spots.

“Teams that can (maybe) afford this: Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington (name).. rest of these teams need to clear a lot of cap space,” the fan said.

If Rodgers wants to play alongside Adams and Valdes-Scantling, staying in Green Bay makes the most sense.

Will he play elsewhere in 2022?