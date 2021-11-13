NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Aaron Rodgers News

For the Green Bay Packers fans wondering when star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return to the team, wonder no longer.

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Rodgers has been symptom-free following his positive test for COVID-19. As a result, he’ll be activated before Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

“Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers has remained asymptomatic from COVID-19 and has met the NFL/NFLPA return-to-play protocols, per sources,” Schefter said. “All that is left now is for the Packers to officially activate him by 4 pm ET today.”

After the news broke, fans immediately flocked to social media to react to the news. Needless to say, Packers fans were pleased with the latest on their star quarterback.

“Return of the King,” one fan said.

Return of the King. https://t.co/sw47C0pdsg — Zachary Duffy (@ZachDuffy72) November 13, 2021

Meanwhile, other fans were feeling sorry for the Seattle Seahawks, who will likely face off against an angry Aaron Rodgers.

“Sorry Seahawks fans,” one fan said.

Another Packers fan is feeling confident that victory is near with Rodgers back in the starting lineup.

“Packers by 50,” the fan said.

Packers by 50 https://t.co/S6lvvEl8tF — Big B (@bigpackers4x) November 13, 2021

Green Bay isn’t the only team getting its star quarterback back, though. The Seahawks are welcoming Russell Wilson back to the starting lineup after he missed three games with a finger injury.

Just a few weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a torn tendon on a finger on his throwing hand, Wilson is back as well.