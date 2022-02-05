NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Earlier this week, a report surfaced revealing Aaron Rodgers bought property near Nashville and was “open” to the idea of playing for the Tennessee Titans.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback is under contract for two more years, but could decide to finish his career elsewhere. However, ESPN’s Titans reporter, Turron Davenport, said the team does not intend to trade for Rodgers.

“However, a team source confirmed to ESPN that the Titans don’t consider Rodgers to be an option for them at quarterback and have full intentions of moving forward with Tannehill,” the report said.

That report led to plenty of response on social media. There are those on both sides of the aisle with some thinking the Titans need a quarterback like Rodgers to win a Super Bowl and others claiming Rodgers wouldn’t make things better.

“I honestly don’t understand the obsession with Rogers,” one fan said. “I mean no disrespect to him but: In 17 seasons he’s made and won a Super Bowl ONCE. He had a great season with less team injuries and LOST as a No 1. He WILL NOT waltz into Nashville and give them a better shot. This is dumb.”

Others aren’t sure why the Titans would keep Ryan Tannehill over Aaron Rodgers.

“Oh yes let’s keep the extremely average guy over the best qb in the league,” one fan said.

Will Rodgers be back in Green Bay next season?