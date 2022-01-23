NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Packers Injury News

The Green Bay Packers just suffered an excruciating blow to their offense – and tonight’s playoff game hasn’t even started.

All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari has been ruled out of tonight’s Divisional Round game at Lambeau Field, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Bakhtiari missed almost the entire 2021-22 season, but made his season debut in Week 18. He was expected to play tonight, but clearly suffered another setback and now won’t be able to give it a go.

This is a significant setback for the Packers offense against a 49ers defense prides itself on the front seven.

“#Packers LT David Bakhtiari won’t play tonight,” Rapoport said on Twitter. “He’s inactive after reporting some discomfort during the week. Jaire Alexander will play.”

#Packers LT David Bakhtiari won’t play tonight. He’s inactive after reporting some discomfort during the week. Jaire Alexander will play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2022

“WOW. Huge news. But the #Packers didn’t have him in Week 3 and still did fairly well in pass pro,” another fan commented. “Lot has changed for both teams in the trenches since then. How will GB respond to SF’s enhanced pass rush without their star offensive lineman?”

WOW. Huge news. But the #Packers didn’t have him in Week 3 and still did fairly well in pass pro. Lot has changed for both teams in the trenches since then. How will GB respond to SF’s enhanced pass rush without their star offensive lineman?#49wz https://t.co/ZJPT9WBBPc — Rohan Chakravarthi (@rohanSports27) January 22, 2022

“Jaire being active is huge for the Packers secondary. However, not having D-Bakh is going to be brutal,” a fan said.