The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Packers Injury News

A general view of Lambeau Field during a Green Bay Packers game.GREEN BAY, WI - OCTOBER 02: A general view of Lambeau Field before the Green Bay Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings on October 2, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers just suffered an excruciating blow to their offense – and tonight’s playoff game hasn’t even started.

All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari has been ruled out of tonight’s Divisional Round game at Lambeau Field, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Bakhtiari missed almost the entire 2021-22 season, but made his season debut in Week 18. He was expected to play tonight, but clearly suffered another setback and now won’t be able to give it a go.

This is a significant setback for the Packers offense against a 49ers defense prides itself on the front seven.

“#Packers LT David Bakhtiari won’t play tonight,” Rapoport said on Twitter. “He’s inactive after reporting some discomfort during the week. Jaire Alexander will play.”

“WOW. Huge news. But the #Packers didn’t have him in Week 3 and still did fairly well in pass pro,” another fan commented. “Lot has changed for both teams in the trenches since then. How will GB respond to SF’s enhanced pass rush without their star offensive lineman?”

“Jaire being active is huge for the Packers secondary. However, not having D-Bakh is going to be brutal,” a fan said.

The 49ers will try and get after Aaron Rodgers as often as possible tonight. Without David Bakhtiari, they could have some success.

The 49ers and Packers clash at Lambeau tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.