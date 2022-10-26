NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Practice News

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass in the second half during the NFL match between New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Yesterday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines because of what he said on "The Pat McAfee Show." Today, he was in the news because he sat out of practice.

Rodgers was listed as a non-participant for Wednesday's practice. This has been a theme for him the past two weeks.

This all started after Rodgers suffered a right thumb injury against the Giants. It hasn't kept him off the field on Sundays though.

While Rodgers' status for Week 8 remains firm at this time, NFL fans aren't so sure he can afford to miss practice.

"When you’re rolling like Rodgers and Co. have been, there’s no need to practice," a fan sarcastically said.

Another fan wrote, "Clearly smart ahead of the biggest and toughest game of the season…"

At this point, this might just be Rodgers' Wednesday schedule for the rest of the season.

The Packers are currently on a three-game losing streak, dropping games to the Giants, Jets and Commanders.

Next up for the Packers is a Sunday night showdown with the Bills.