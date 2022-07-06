NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Tattoo News

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had some personal news to share with his followers on Instagram. He recently got his first-ever tattoo.

Rodgers' tattoo is interesting to say the least. It has a third eye, two lions, an ocean and a whole lot more.

"First tattoo. From the G.O.A.T. himself @balazsbercsenyi," Rodgers wrote. "Grateful for his mastery and friendship."

So far, the reactions to Rodgers' tattoo are mostly positive.

"A banger that's tough," one fan replied to Rodgers' post.

"Beautiful tattoo Aaron," another fan said. "He did amazing work."

"Tatted AR12 is gonna go for 4,500 yds 48 TDS and 2 INTS this year," a third fan wrote.

Rodgers, 38, is coming off yet another MVP season. He had 37 touchdown passes and just four interceptions in 2021.

Green Bay fans are certainly hopeful that "tatted Aaron Rodgers" will lead the Packers to a Super Bowl this upcoming season.