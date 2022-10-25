NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Unhappy News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers leaves the field after the Packers lost 27-10 to the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The past three weeks have been brutal for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The reigning NFC North champions have dropped to 3-4 on the season.

During his weekly spot on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers opened up about the Packers' three-game losing streak.

Rodgers told McAfee and his crew that Green Bay is making "double-digit mental errors" in games this season. He then made a very strong comment about certain players' usage in Matt LaFleur's offense.

"Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing," Rodgers said. "Gotta start cutting some reps."

Let's just say NFL fans aren't pleased with Rodgers' comments.

"Now this is true but so is Aaron Rodgers," one fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote, "The hard part about this entire scenario is that the Packers can’t get out of this situation without absorbing massive financial hits that will impact the organization for years…"

"The end is near," a third fan said.

The 2022 schedule won't get any easier for the Packers. They have a date with the Bills set for this Sunday night.

Rodgers will need to have an MVP-caliber performance on Sunday if the Packers are going to keep pace with the Bills.