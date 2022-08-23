NFL World Reacts To The Packers, Jaguars Trade
The Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars executed a minor trade on Tuesday.
Jacksonville sent an undisclosed draft pick to Green Bay in exchange for second-year offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen. Van Lanen was the Packers' sixth-round pick in 2021 and appeared in one game as a rookie.
The Jaguars released veteran offensive lineman Wes Martin in a corresponding move to make room for Van Lanen, who has some versatility along the offensive line and should help the team's depth in the trenches.
Not a headline-grabbing deal, but one that fills a need for both teams.
This is one of several moves made by Jacksonville before this afternoon's deadline to cut down to an 80-man roster.
The Jaguars also re-signed quarterback Jake Luton, released kicker Ryan Santoso and put in a waiver claim in for kicker James McCourt.