NFL World Reacts To The Packers, Jaguars Trade

JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view of the field during pregame ceremonies prior to the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Green Bay Packers game at EverBank Field on September 11, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars executed a minor trade on Tuesday.

Jacksonville sent an undisclosed draft pick to Green Bay in exchange for second-year offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen. Van Lanen was the Packers' sixth-round pick in 2021 and appeared in one game as a rookie.

The Jaguars released veteran offensive lineman Wes Martin in a corresponding move to make room for Van Lanen, who has some versatility along the offensive line and should help the team's depth in the trenches.

Not a headline-grabbing deal, but one that fills a need for both teams.

This is one of several moves made by Jacksonville before this afternoon's deadline to cut down to an 80-man roster.

The Jaguars also re-signed quarterback Jake Luton, released kicker Ryan Santoso and put in a waiver claim in for kicker James McCourt.