NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Packers Injury News

On Thursday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers announced the game status for those on the injury report.

Ahead of a huge game against the San Francisco 49ers, star offensive lineman David Bakhtiari is listed as questionable. Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, unfortunately, is listed as doubtful for the contest.

Getting Bakhtiari back on the field would be a massive win for the Packers before the game even starts. The loss of MVS, though, is a blessing to 49ers fans heading into Saturday’s contest.

One fan pointed out that missing Valdes-Scantling is tough, but the Packers will have a notable player returning from injury – Randall Cobb.

“MVS doubtful but they’ll have Randall Cobb back,” the fan said.

“Potentially 2 key misses for Father Rodgers and the Packers offense,” another fan said.

San Francisco fans know the Packers missing Bakhtiari and MVS would be a major blow to their offense.

“Big development for the game Saturday,” said one 49ers fan.

The last time the Packers and 49ers faced off from Lambeau Field in the playoffs it didn’t end well for Green Bay. In the NFC title game two years ago, San Francisco routed Aaron Rodgers and company by a final score of 37-20.

Can the Packers avenge their loss and make a third-straight NFC title game?