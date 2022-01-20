The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Randall Cobb News

Green Bay Packers wide receivers Davante Adams, Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Davante Adams #17, Randall Cobb #18 and Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers line up before the snap against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

One of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets is returning just in time for the playoffs. On Thursday, the Green Bay Packers officially activated wide receiver Randall Cobb off injured reserve.

Earlier this season, Cobb tore multiple muscles in his abdomen. As a result, he needed to undergo core muscle surgery.

Prior to going down with the injury, Cobb had 28 catches for 375 yards and five touchdowns. He was proving to be a fine role player in Matt LaFleur’s offense.

Now that Cobb is back and ready to roll, Packers fans are feeling awfully confident heading into the team’s divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“It’s over for y’all,” a Packers fan tweeted.

“Officially official. COBB IS BACK, BABY,” another Packers fan tweeted.

One fan tweeted, “We’re getting our guys back! Let’s go!”

Speaking to reporters this week, Cobb made it known that he’s excited to face the 49ers this Saturday. It’s been a while since he’s played in a postseason game.

“The past four years I’ve been watching the playoffs from the couch,” Cobb said, Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I haven’t seen the playoffs since 2016, so I’m really excited for the opportunity to be out there and help contribute.”

Kickoff for the 49ers-Packers game is at 8:15 p.m. ET.

