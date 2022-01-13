NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Surprising Packers News

The Spun

This time a year, NFL teams are bruised and injured. The Green Bay Packers, on the other hand, are getting healthier.

Packers fans were treated to shocking good news on Thursday regarding the status of a previously-injured veteran player.

On Nov. 14 last year, Packers outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus was deemed out for the season with a torn bicep.

However, on Thursday the veteran defensive player returned to practice and appears to be on track to play in Green Bay’s opening postseason game next weekend.

“Here’s a surprise: Veteran OLB Whitney Mercilus, who was thought to be lost for the season to a torn biceps on Nov. 14, has been designated to return and practiced today,” writes Packers reporter Rob Demovsky.

Simply put, this is nothing short of a shocking development.

Packers fans are flabbergasted.

“Here’s a surprise: #Packers OLB Whitney Mercilus practiced today. Mercilus was thought to be potentially out for season after tearing biceps vs. Seattle, but an edge rush that consists is Rashan Gary and Preston Smith could add Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus for playoffs,” wrote Packers beat writer Ryan Wood.

“Healthiest playoff team around…,” said NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“Did not expect this,” said a Packers fan. “This is exciting! Would love to have him back along with Z! The pash rush depth would be…amazing.”

This couldn’t be happening at a better time for the Green Bay Packers.

