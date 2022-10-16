NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Randall Cobb News

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 09: Randall Cobb #18 and Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers meet before the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers are going to have to rally today without veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb.

Cobb, who has been one of Aaron Rodgers' most trusted targets this season and through his time in Green Bay, was carted to the locker room in the third quarter of today's game against the New York Jets.

The 32-year-old wideout reportedly suffered an ankle injury.

Not surprisingly, there have been some Packers fans who are upset thinking about this possibly being the end of Cobb's second stint with the team.

"This feels like the end of an era. Not just Cobb. Sad for him, but time to move on. In more ways than one," one fan tweeted.

"Damn. Get well 18," another wrote.

Other people are wondering if Cobb having to miss time will lead to Green Bay going after another receiver.

"DJ Moore/OBJ price just went up," said one man.

"We boutta get a haul for Robbie [Anderson] now," tweeted a Panthers fan.

Hopefully Cobb's injury won't cost him a long period of time. Even with him, Green Bay was struggling today.

The Packers trail the Jets 17-3 late in the third quarter.