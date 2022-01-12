NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Over the past two months, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been dealing with a significant toe injury.

Rodgers got stepped on during a game earlier this season and reportedly suffered a broken toe. Rather than opt for surgery and miss a week or two, the reigning NFL MVP has been playing through the pain.

As such, he’s been a mainstay on the Packers injury list and rarely practices in full. Well, at least until today.

Earlier today, Rodgers returned to the practice field for the first time on Wednesday in nearly two months. Naturally, the conversation on social media focused on Rodgers’ toe.

“Aaron Rodgers says his broken pinkie toe should be 100 percent by next week. He hasn’t taken a pain injection ;in a number of weeks,’ and that’s been ‘the most encouraging thing’ with his toe. ‘The whole goal was to be able to not have to do that, and it’s been a few games,'” Packers reporter Ryan Wood reported.

Fellow Packers reporter Matt Schneidman noted that the Packers are on a bye week after landing the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

He suggested Rodgers’ toe injury is “no longer a worry” if he’s back at practice.

Perhaps fans have finally heard the last about Rodgers’ toe.