NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Wednesday morning started with some bad news for the New Orleans Saints as Michael Thomas announced he won’t be playing at all this season.

As if that wasn’t enough major news for the NFL this morning, the Green Bay Packers suffered a massive blow as well. Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, he won’t be suiting up this weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero. A report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed that Rodgers is not vaccinated, which is why he won’t be playing this week.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated, per me and @MikeGarafolo. That’s why he’s out for Sunday vs. the #Chiefs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

It’s a massive blow to the Packers offense, which will now turn the keys over to backup quarterback Jordan Love.

Fans were hoping to see Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes go head-to-head this weekend the Packers travel to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“No! We wanted Mahomes/Rodgers!! And I bet both of them wanted it too! Stinks,” wrote CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson.

😳😳😳 No! We wanted Mahomes/Rodgers!! And I bet both of them wanted it too! Stinks. https://t.co/pGauECO8cF — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) November 3, 2021

Other Packers fans aren’t happy with the news that they’ll be without their star quarterback this weekend.

“Oh no,” wrote another Packers fan on Twitter.

Former first-round pick Jordan Love steps into a tough situation. With only a few days until the Packers travel to Kansas City, he’ll have a crash course with the No. 1 offense.

Green Bay and Kansas City kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.