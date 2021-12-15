NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Big Packers News

Over the weekend, the Green Bay Packers overcame a first half deficit against the Chicago Bears en route to a 45-30 win.

The victory gave the Packers a stranglehold on the NFC North as they currently lead the division by four games. Following Arizona’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams a day later, the Packers now own the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

That’s not all of the good news coming Green Bay’s way. On Wednesday afternoon, star offensive lineman David Bakhtiari suited up for practice for the very first time since he suffered a torn ACL last season.

It’s safe to say fans are fired up about the possibility of seeing Bakhtiari back on the field as the regular season winds down.

“Packers really might make the Super Bowl as long as Rodgers can play on that toe injury,” one fan said.

“What a majestic specimen,” another fan said.

Packers insider Matt Schneidman made it clear this is not Dennis Kelly dressed up in a different jersey number.

“See. Not Dennis Kelly. I’m not falling for that one again,” he said.

Next up for Green Bay is a contest against the Baltimore Ravens. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice on Wednesday and might not be able to suit up.

That should give the Packers a relatively easy and pain-free win.