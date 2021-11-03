NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Blake Bortles News

Following the news that Aaron Rodgers is out for this week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Green Bay Packers signed Blake Bortles to serve as a potential backup.

Bortles is reportedly flying into Green Bay today to sign with the Packers’ practice squad. He was a member of the Packers for training camp this past summer, but was released in final roster cuts.

Jordan Love has already been announced as the Packers’ starter for Week 9 against the Chiefs. Rodgers is slated to miss at least one game due to a positive COVID-19 test while being unvaccinated.

The former No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft has not played since 2019. He threw just two passes for the Los Angeles Rams that year.

But the man has quite the cult following, and plenty of NFL fans – mostly not Packers fans – are delighted to see him back:

BARTENDER: BORTLES SERVICE PLEASE. pic.twitter.com/YXX5u0WYEE — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 3, 2021

Blake Bortles is BACK! pic.twitter.com/c20qEltVNm — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 3, 2021

We're one test away from Bortles starting Sunday pic.twitter.com/UTC5QBByCa — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) November 3, 2021

One reporter noted that Blake Bortles was playing golf when he got the calls the Packers wanted him back. Apparently he was about to double-bogey on the eighth hole when he finally picked up the phone.

Former Jaguars legend Blake Bortles was even through seven holes at Ponte Vedra's Ocean Course this morning when he got the call to fly to Green Bay. He was staring at double bogey on No. 8 when he picked up. Gotta love the Boat. — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) November 3, 2021

Bortles rose to prominence as starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars between 2014 and 2018. He led the NFL in interceptions in 2015, but led the team to an AFC South title and the AFC Championship Game in 2017.

But Bortles regressed the following season and the Jaguars released him in the 2019 offseason. Since then he’s been a journeyman, only throwing two passes for the Rams in 2019 and not playing for the Broncos or Rams in 2020.

Now he’s back – and if Jordan Love has any troubles, could return to the field as early as this week.