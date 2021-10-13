NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Brett Favre News

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has once again found himself embroiled in controversy, this time over a report that he owes over $800,000 in illegally spent welfare funds meant to go to needy families.

On Wednesday, Ashton Pittman of the Mississippi Free Press reported that an auditor in the state of Mississippi is requesting that he return $828,000 in welfare funds. Favre reportedly received over $1 million in funds from non-profits whose founder has been indicted on embezzlement charges.

Per the report, Favre accepted some of the money for speaking engagements on behalf of Families First For Mississippi. But he allegedly never made good on those engagements.

Favre returned some of the money, but not all of it. And the auditor is now threatening a lawsuit if he does not return the money within 30 days.

Half a dozen people are facing criminal charges for what is described as one of the biggest embezzlement cases in Mississippi history. But Brett Favre is not among those facing charges.

The Green Bay Packers legend has stated that he did not know that the funds were stolen.

