NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Packers Roster News

The already formidable Green Bay Packers continue to get healthy at the right time as they prepare for this year’s NFL playoffs.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced today that star pass rusher Za’Darius Smith will officially return to practice this afternoon. Smith has been out since Week 1 with a back injury.

The two-time Pro Bowler is one of several injured stars who have returned for Green Bay of late or are working their way back into form. Others include left tackle David Bakhtiari and cornerback Jaire Alexander.

There’s no guarantee Smith will be ready to play in next week’s divisional round–the Packers have a bye this weekend–but just the thought of getting him back on the field has Green Bay fans justifiably giddy.

Even with Smith missing the final 16 games, the Packers finished 13-4 and earned the NFC’s No. 1 seed. They will face the lowest-remaining seed in a divisional round game at Lambeau Field next weekend.

Green Bay will be looking for its third straight NFC Championship Game appearance, and hoping that this time they finally seal the deal and get to the Super Bowl.