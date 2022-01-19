NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Randall Cobb News

On Wednesday morning, the Green Bay Packers received some welcomed news about wide receiver Randall Cobb.

After missing the final two months of the season with a core muscle injury, Cobb will be back in action against the San Francisco 49ers. Head coach Matt LaFleur said, “I would anticipate him playing in this game.”

That’s great news for the Packers as they gear up for the biggest game of the season. San Francisco already showed it has what it takes to slow down a potent offense – which it did last week against the Dallas Cowboys.

Packers fans are pumped about the news regarding Cobb’s return.

“Cobb is incredible. So happy he’s a Packer,” one fan said.

“Packers by 100,” said another fan.

At least one fan is wondering what the Cobb news means for the other wide receivers on the field – not named Davante Adams.

“Curious what the route/snap distribution is here. Allen Lazard has just an 8.8% target share in games with MVS and Cobb, but he played well down the stretch. Wonder if he’s earned a larger piece of the pie even with more mouths to feed,” the fan said.

The last time the 49ers and Packers met in the playoffs it didn’t end so well for Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers and company are hoping for a better outcome this time around.

Having Randall Cobb back should help.