NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said About Giants

Aaron Rodgers would lose his mind playing for Joe Judge’s New York Giants.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback had his weekly interview with Pat McAfee on Tuesday afternoon. During the show, one thing led to another and Rodgers couldn’t help but mention the Giants’ latest fiasco.

Last Sunday during the Giants’ regular-season finale, New York called a quarterback sneak on third and nine at their own five-yard line. It was an embarrassment. And players like Rodgers noticed.

He spoke about the Giants’ third-and-nine quarterback sneak on Tuesday.

“You play to win the game. Nobody wants to be part of kneeling the s—t out to take a tie. I would lose my mind,” Rodgers said. “You know what would make me lose my mind almost as much as that… third-and-9 on the minus-five, let’s go in goal line personnel and run a QB sneak.”

Unfortunately, Joe Judge and the Giants have become a laughingstock within the NFL.

