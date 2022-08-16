NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said About Jordan Love

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 20: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in a drill as Jordan Love #10 looks on during Green Bay Packers Training Camp at Lambeau Field on August 20, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Jordan Love started off the preseason on the wrong foot, tossing three interceptions against the San Francisco 49ers.

When asked about Love's performance Tuesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he "felt bad" for his teammate.

Rodgers then told reporters that Love's stat line doesn't tell the whole story.

"It might look bad on the stat sheet with three picks, but the film tells a very different story," Rodgers said.

The responses to Rodgers' comments about Love have been mixed.

"Most people with a brain who don’t have the urgent need to confirm priors were able to properly analyze Jordan Love’s performance Friday night," Packers beat reporter Zach Jacobson said. "He wasn’t great, but his development also hasn’t become stagnant — the strides were there."

Some fans, however, don't believe a single word coming out of Rodgers' mouth.

"Aaron misleading everyone again smh," one fan tweeted.

In six career appearances, Love has completed 36-of-62 pass attempts for 411 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Love will try to bounce back on Friday night when the Packers square off with the New Orleans Saints.