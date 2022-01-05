NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said About MVP Voter

You knew that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was going to clap back when he heard that an MVP voter decided not to vote for him due to his personality. And sure enough, he delivered a juicy response today.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Rodgers called Hub Arkush “an absolute bum” who deserved to have his MVP vote taken away for bias. Rodgers then declared that the MVP award should be renamed “Most Vaccinated Player” since his own vaccination status was at issue.

The Packers quarterback is the overwhelming favorite to win his fourth MVP award after the season he’s had. He leads the NFL in touchdown percentage and interception rate. He’s 13-2 as a starter and could lead the Packers to their 14th win of the season this Sunday.

But some NFL fans didn’t take too kindly to Rodgers’ behavior in that press conference. Some pointed out the hypocrisy of Rodgers calling for a reporter to be “cancelled” due to his prior comments about an imaginary “woke mob” being out to get him or for his prior deception about being vaccinated:

But others couldn’t help but admire the humor in Rodgers’ “Most Vaccinated Player” line. Some people think he spent a good amount of time rehearsing it though:

At this point, Aaron Rodgers has become one of the most polarizing players in the league. And that’s purely because of his off-the-field antics.

But even Hub Arkush agrees that the man deserves the award for what he’s done on the field.

When all is said and done, Rodgers will be hoisting the MVP award for the second year in a row and fourth time in his career.

Maybe he’ll give Arkush a shoutout at his award speech.