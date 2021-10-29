NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Told Kyler Murray After Game

Last night, the 6-1 Green Bay Packers and the 7-0 Arizona Cardinals faced off in a highly-anticipated Thursday night matchup. With the way these teams’ seasons are going so far, both have separated themselves as possible Super Bowl contenders. And after the game last night, Aaron Rodgers made it very clear that he expects deep postseason runs from both his Packers squad and the Cardinals.

In a postgame press conference, Rodgers revealed his message to Arizona QB Kyler Murray.

“We’ll see you in the playoffs,” he said, per PFF’s Ari Meirov.

Despite entering the game with multiple key injuries, Rodgers and the Packers were able to squeak out a 24-21 victory over the unbeaten Cardinals. With a chance to win the game, Murray threw a game-sealing end zone interception (his second of the game), picked off by Rasul Douglas on a throw to A.J. Green, after going 94 yards on 12 plays on a drive that began on the Cardinals’ one-yard line.

The NFL world reacted to Aaron Rodgers’ message to the young quarterback.

The Packers (7-1) are far and away the top team in the NFC North, four wins ahead of the 3-3 Minnesota Vikings. The Cardinals (7-1) are leading their division by a much slimmer margin, ahead of the Los Angeles Rams (6-1) by one win.