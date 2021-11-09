NFL World Reacts To What Shailene Woodley Said Tuesday

On Tuesday morning, a story surfaced suggesting Aaron Rodgers was in Los Angeles. The story included an accompanying picture. If true, the report would have caught Rodgers breaking NFL protocol, (hint: it’s not true).

Shailene Woodley, Rodgers’ fiancé and a 29-year-old actress, took to Instagram on Tuesday to shut down the claim.

She blasted the media for the story, using several expletives while doing so. She also, perhaps unintentionally, roasted the Rodgers look-alike in the report.

“Literally y’all need to calm the f—k down,” Woodley said. “This is straight up HILARIOUS. New outlets STILL grasping at straws to disparage Aaron. Finding random f—g men on the streets of L.A. and saying it’s him.

“Also, for those of us who know Aaron beyond the worlds of obsessed sports and s—y media, it’s no secret he has the hairiest hands on the f—g planet. This oblivious homie, clearly, does not. (go ahead, zoom in).

“I know Aaron’s body VERY well. First off, his feet, ahem and no offense to this rando dude, are a LOT bigger.

“Also, cute car dude, but Aaron would never drive this.”

This story never ends.

It’s almost hard to believe this is real to begin with. Why is Shailene Woodley expecting the media to just stop paying attention to one of the world’s most popular athletes?

The NFL world can’t quite comprehend this entire fiasco.

Also, why did Woodley have to go after the Rodgers look-alike?

Poor guy.

Be careful, Rodgers look-alikes. You may end up getting roasted by Shailene Woodley nowadays.