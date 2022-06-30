NFL World Remembering Sterling Sharpe's Greatness This Week

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 27: Sterling Sharpe #84 of the Green Bay Packers catches a pass in front of D.J. Johnson #44 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL football game September 27, 1992 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Sharpe played for the Packers from 1988-94. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Had a severe neck injury hadn't prematurely ended Sterling Sharpe's NFL career, the former Packers wide receiver would have been known as one of the best to ever put on the pads.

Football fans are remembering Sharpe's greatness this week. Unfortunately, many younger fans probably don't even recognized the name.

However, he's one of the best receivers in the sport's history.

And fans are remembering his greatness on social media this week.

"Sterling Sharpe is one of the most underrated players in NFL History. - 3x All-Pro - 5x Pro-Bowl - 3x NFL receptions leader - 2x NFL receiving TDs leader - Twice set the NFL record for most catches in a season," said GBP Daily.

"For some of us younger fans, its hard to fully grasp how good Sterling Sharpe was. So here's a comparison of his time in GB (7 years) vs what other great Packer WRs did in their first 7 years- Sharpe 595 rec 8134 yards 65 TDs Adams 546 rec 6568 yards 62 TDs 1/2," wrote 920_nick.

"Sterling Sharpe was unstoppable," a Packers fan account tweeted with an accompanying highlight video.



"Sterling Sharpe. The shortened career thing is just a shiny object to distract people from the fact that he was hands-down the second best WR in 90's," a fan said.

Don't get it twisted - Sterling Sharpe is one of the all-time greats at his position.