NFL World Speculating About Aaron Rodgers' Next Team

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers leaves the field after the Packers lost 27-10 to the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers opened up about his NFL future during Tuesday's appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers told McAfee that he's not ready to make a decision on the 2023 season. He also said that he won't be a part of a rebuild.

Shortly after Rodgers made these remarks on The Pat McAfee Show, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk started wondering where the four-time MVP ends up next season.

Florio mentioned 15 teams as potential suitors for the Rodgers. The Jets, Dolphins, Titans, Raiders, Commanders and 49ers were some of the notable teams on this list.

Though there's no indication Rodgers will be traded this offseason, the NFL world is starting to speculate as to where he would land if a deal goes down.

"Titans or Dolphins make a lot of sense," one fan said.

"Pull a Favre and go to the Jets," a second fan tweeted.

"None of these make sense to a win now Rodgers except MAYBE the Raiders," another fan wrote. "No chance SF gives up capital for 12."

Rodgers is under contract through the 2026 season.

Where do you think Aaron Rodgers will play football this fall?