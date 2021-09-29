NFL World Speculating About Aaron Rodgers, Steelers

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers had a few interesting comments about the Pittsburgh Steelers before the team’s game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4.

In his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” today, Rodgers first showed some love to the city of Pittsburgh. “I’ve been around a lot of Pittsburgh people over the years. I’ve loved my time with all of them,” Rodgers said. “It’s a great blue collar town. It’s got a lot of history that city.”

Of course, Steelers fans who are watching the offense struggle immediately took that to mean he’d be willing to go to Pittsburgh next season.

Steelers pundit Andrew Fillipponi didn’t exactly hide the fact that he’d like for Aaron Rodgers to become the next Steelers quarterback.

“Aaron Rodgers realllly talking up the city of Pittsburgh, the Steelers organization and Mike Tomlin (especially Tomlin) on the Pat Mac show…….” NFL analyst Jon Ledyard said.

“Steelers Twitter is in hell right now. Pining for Dwayne Haskins special packages. Theorizing if Aaron Rodgers is coming to PIT. Man, let’s take one step back,” Steelers analyst Nick Farabaugh said.

Later in his conversation with McAfee, Rodgers praised head coach Mike Tomlin.

“Mike Tomlin is a fantastic coach,” Rodgers said. “I love the way that he leads. I love the way that he talks after the game. He looks like someone that the players love playing for.”

Rodgers is still under contract with the Packers for another two seasons. However, there is a realistic possibility he leaves Green Bay after 2021.

Would he go play in Pittsburgh?