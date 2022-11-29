NFL World Stunned By Aaron Rodgers' Ex-Teammate Story

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer recently shared some wild anecdotes about his time playing with Aaron Rodgers.

In a lengthy interview with Adam Breneman, Kizer revealed that his first conversation with Rodgers began with the star signal caller asking him his thoughts on September 11.

"He shut the door, and the first thing that came out of Aaron Rodgers' mouth was 'Do you believe in 9/11?'" Kizer said, via The Big Lead. "What, do I believe in 9/11? Yeah, why wouldn't I?"

"He was like 'You should read up on that,' and then we just start learning up about the playbook, and I was like wow I don’t know where this is going," Kizer continued. "What it ended up being was a thought experiment where he wanted me to go back and look into some of the conspiracies around it. We really bonded over that and started sharing some books, and we started talking about some other things. Some history, some business, some finance."

Okay, then. Kizer also hinted at Rodgers having thoughts on other various conspiracy theories.

Since this clip began going viral last night, Kizer's comments have certainly caused a stir.

"To recap: the FIRST thing Aaron Rodgers said to DeShone Kizer when he arrived in Green Bay was to tell him to do his research on 9/11. Yo ... what?" tweeted Packers podcaster Peter Bukowski.

"This DeShone Kizer interview by Adam Breneman has some absolutely buck-wild stories about Aaron Rodgers and conspiracies," added PFN's Arif Hasan.

"I need a Packers media member to straight up ask Aaron Rodgers if he believes in 9/11. It will be media malpractice if nobody asks," said one Packers fan.

"Aaron Rodgers being a 9/11 truther is the least surprising thing ever," chimed in another.

What an absolutely absurd season this has been for the Packers.