On Friday morning, football fans finally heard from the man they’ve been waiting to hear from about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

No, it wasn’t Rodgers himself. Instead, former NFL star running back O.J. Simpson took to Twitter with a short message for the reigning MVP quarterback and what his future holds.

Yes, there is a large amount of sarcasm there. However, Simpson did truly take to Twitter this morning to break down the latest Aaron Rodgers rumors and the potential for him playing elsewhere.

During his two-minute video, Simpson said he hopes Rodgers returns to Green Bay because the Packers give him the best chance to win another Super Bowl. While he hopes Rodgers stays, Simpson did say he was “shocked” to learn that the New England Patriots haven’t been mentioned as a possible landing spot.

“I’m shocked no one has mentioned New England [as a trade destination]. That would be REALLY interesting. Of course, they would have to send Cam [Newton] up to Green Bay,” Simpson said.

What Simpson really wants is for Rodgers to play for his favorite team: the San Francisco 49ers. The Packers QB reportedly listed San Francisco among his preferred destinations as well.

After the 49ers traded up to draft quarterback Trey Lance at No. 3, though, that seems to no longer be a viable option.