Breaking: Odell Beckham Reportedly “Prioritized” 1 Destination

The NFL world will soon find out whether or not Odell Beckham Jr. cleared waivers. If he does, he’ll reportedly prioritize one NFC team in particular.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz is reporting that Beckham has prioritized the Green Bay Packers as his No. 1 destination should he clear waivers.

It’s already been reported that Beckham would like to play with a talented quarterback. The Packers definitely check off that box since they have Aaron Rodgers.

Not only would joining the Packers allow Beckham to play with an elite quarterback, he’d be able to compete on a title-contending team.

🚨 Breaking: Odell Beckham, Jr. has prioritized the #Packers as his No. 1 destination should he clear waivers, per sources. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 9, 2021

On paper, a wide receiver duo of Davante Adams and Odell Beckham Jr. would be one of the best the NFL has ever seen.

The Packers won’t be the only NFC team interested in Beckham, though. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said the Seattle Seahawks are looking into the possibility of claiming Beckham off waivers.

“This isn’t lip service from Pete Carroll,” Fowler said. “Seahawks have had internal discussions on potentially claiming Odell Beckham, I’m told, weighing pros/cons of bringing in player. They know Russell Wilson certainly wouldn’t mind. Might be long shot due to $7.25M but it’s consideration.”

An update on Beckham should be available around 4 p.m. ET this Tuesday.