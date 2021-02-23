Olivia Munn Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Surprise Engagement News

Aaron Rodgers is officially engaged, as actress Shailene Woodley confirmed the big news during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” that aired Monday.

“When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was,” Woodley explained on Monday night. “And I’m still constantly learning.”

Woodley reportedly spent a lot of time in Green Bay during the season. Rodgers announced his engagement news during his MVP acceptance speech prior to the Super Bowl.

This is not Rodgers’ first celebrity relationship, though. Prior to Woodley, Rodgers dated Danica Patrick and Olivia Munn.

Hollywood Life had some details on how Munn feels about Rodgers’ surprise engagement.

“Whether he is involved with anyone and now that he is engaged doesn’t dictate how Olivia deals with her life,” a source close to Munn told Hollywood Life on Monday. “She really is paying zero attention to the situation; she has her own life to worry about. She doesn’t get tied up in unneeded drama.”

Rodgers and Munn dated from 2014-17. The actress reportedly opened up about her relationship with the Green Bay Packers quarterback in 2019.

“When it capsized, I was still in the emotional place that I had been in for those years, which wasn’t a good place,” Munn said. “And then when you do go through something like that you do truly feel worthless.”