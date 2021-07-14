1 Thing Adam Schefter Is ‘Confident’ About With Aaron Rodgers

ESPN insider Adam Schefter has been all over this saga involving Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers from the very start. During his latest podcast episode, Schefter had a telling update on this situation.

It’s become obvious that Rodgers isn’t thrilled with the Packers. He’s taken a few shots at the way the organization is managed and has been noncommittal when it comes to training camp.

The odds of a trade taking place in the near future seem fairly low, but Schefter hasn’t backed down from his original stance that Rodgers wants out of Green Bay.

“(Rodgers) very easily could have dismissed the speculation going on around him with a simple statement of ‘I’ll see you at training camp’ or ‘I’ll be there on opening day,’ and instead, we haven’t gotten that because the fact of the matter is, the truth is, he doesn’t want to be in Green Bay,” Schefter said, via NESN. “He hasn’t planned to be back in Green Bay.

Schefter took things one step further and said that he’s confident that Rodgers doesn’t want to play for the Packers anymore.

“We’ll see how the Packers handle it, but the one thing I feel very comfortable and confident in saying is Aaron Rodgers does not want to play there anymore. The question is whether they can convince him to do it, and I don’t know how that’s going to work out.”

Rodgers, meanwhile, hasn’t really said much about his future. Instead, he’s been enjoying himself on the golf course.

Do you think Rodgers will return to Green Bay at some point this offseason?