Packers RB Aaron Jones Makes His Future NFL Plans Clear

Last season, Aaron Jones made a name for himself with the Green Bay Packers. His production on the field should earn him a nice contract in 2021, but it’s uncertain if he’ll remain with the team that drafted him in 2017.

Jones had 1,084 rushing yards, 474 receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns this past season. The Packers won 13 games in large part because of their rushing attack.

Even though Jones is an emerging star in the NFL, the Packers used their second-round pick on another running back. Former Boston College tailback A.J. Dillon will be on Green Bay’s roster for the 2020 season.

During a video chat with team reporters, Jones addressed his future with the team and the selection of Dillon. He told reporters that he “would love to be a lifelong Packer.”

Packers RB Aaron Jones, who's entering the final year of his contract, said on a Zoom call: “I would love to be a lifelong Packer.” He said he’s not disappointed or surprised the Packers drafted A.J. Dillon in the second round. pic.twitter.com/HlIZX5cwSq — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 27, 2020

Paying running backs is a tricky business, especially since their lifespan in the league isn’t very long compared to other positions.

It’s hard to deny Jones’ playmaking ability as a receiver and runner. That alone should make him a hot commodity next offseason.

Green Bay will have a tough decision to make as to whether or not it wants to keep Jones for the long haul. The fact that management already used an early-round selection on that same position would indicate that paying Jones a high salary isn’t in its future plans.

Luckily for the Packers, they should expect another productive year from Jones. He’ll most likely earn a significant salary in 2021 if he has another 1,000-yard season.