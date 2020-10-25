Packers Are Reportedly Sitting A Key Starter Against Houston

The Green Bay Packers will reportedly play it safe with running back Aaron Jones on Sunday.

Green Bay is set to take on the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. Jones, the Packers’ star running back, is officially listed as questionable ahead of kickoff.

ESPN.com had more on his situation:

The running back, who is in the final year of his contract and headed for a big payday either in Green Bay or somewhere else, was a late addition to the injury report on Friday and is questionable for Sunday’s game at the Houston Texans because of a calf injury. Jones said he felt his calf tighten in practice on Thursday. He did not get any on-field work Friday.

While Jones’ status for kickoff hasn’t officially been decided, the Packers are reportedly planning on sitting him.

“The plan is for Jones to not play (against the) Texans, per sources. Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon will have increased roles, and Dexter Williams was called up for depth,” Packers insider Ryan Wood tweeted late on Saturday night.

Green Bay and Houston are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. The game will be televised on FOX.