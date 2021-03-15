Packers Have 1 ‘Big Question’ Left With Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers made a big offseason move on Sunday afternoon, signing running back Aaron Jones to a big contract extension.

Jones, who’s had back-to-back 1,000-plus yard seasons in Green Bay, was expected by many to leave in free agency. However, the Packers were able to get a deal done with their running back.

Green Bay agreed to a four-year, $48 million contract with Jones on Sunday. The deal includes a $13 million signing bonus, per Jones’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

“Aaron would have signed for more in free agency but wanted to stay in Green Bay,” Rosenhaus told Schefter.

This is a big offseason for the Packers, who are also expected to extend the contracts of Za’Darius Smith and Davante Adams.

But what’s next with Aaron Rodgers? That’s the one big question this offseason.

“Aaron Jones is back, and Za’Darius Smith will be extended, and Davante will get done eventually. The one big question left: Aaron Rodgers. Do they use his deal to free up space and spend in free agency, or just leave it be?” Packers writer Zach Kruse tweeted.

Aaron Jones is back, and Za’Darius Smith will be extended, and Davante will get done eventually. The one big question left: Aaron Rodgers. Do they use his deal to free up space and spend in free agency, or just leave it be? pic.twitter.com/oSMaITDvdN — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) March 15, 2021

Early offseason reports suggested that Rodgers wanted a new contract that would line him up with the game’s other top quarterbacks.

“Per a league source, Rodgers wants a new contract,” Mike Florio wrote. “Rodgers should want a new contract. He makes $33.5 million per year. He’s going to win the 2020 NFL MVP award. And he’s getting into the later years of his last deal, which will pay him far less in comparison to other quarterbacks.”