Packers Activate 2 Key Players Before Game vs. 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are all that stand between the Green Bay Packers and a third-straight trip to the NFC Championship Game. But the Packers are getting some extra players for tomorrow’s crucial game.

Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers have activated linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus off injured reserve. Mercilus has been out of action since mid-November, while Smith has not played since all the way back in Week 1.

Smith is a two-time Pro Bowler who has been the Packers’ best pass rusher over the past two years. Between 2019 and 2020 he had 26.0 sacks, five forced fumbles, 60 QB hits, 29 tackles for loss and over 100 tackles.

Mercilus joined the Packers in October after being released by the Houston Texans earlier that month. He played four games for them before his injury but has four sacks on the season.

After the way the San Francisco 49ers played on offense against the Dallas Cowboys last week, the Green Bay Packers need all of the reinforcements on defense they can muster.

The Packers beat the 49ers in Levi’s Stadium earlier this year. But the 49ers we saw last week are unrecognizable from the team they beat in Week 3.

The 49ers are on the mend too. They’ll be at full strength for their Saturday tilt too.

Will Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus make an impact in tomorrow’s game?