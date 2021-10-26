Packers Activated Wide Receiver On Tuesday Afternoon

The Green Bay Packers put one wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today while activating another wideout off of it.

Green Bay activated Malik Taylor, who had been on the list since Week 6. Taylor has appeared in five games this season, mostly on special teams, while also registering two receptions for 14 yards.

He will take the place of Allen Lazard, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this afternoon because he was a close contact of wide receiver Davante Adams, who was put on it yesterday. Since Lazard is unvaccinated, he will automatically be out five days and have to miss Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

As for Adams, he could still play if he produces two negative tests 24 hours apart. If not, the Packers will go into Thursday’s contest with Randall Cobb, Equanimeous St. Brown, Amari Rodgers and Taylor as their wide receivers.

The team could also promote Juwann Winfree from the practice squad as it did back in Week 5.

A second-year pro out of Ferris State, Taylor appeared in 15 games for the Packers last season, producing five receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Green Bay (6-1) and Arizona (7-0) will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET Thursday on FOX and NFL Network.