Packers Adding Wide Receiver For Thursday Night’s Game

The Green Bay Packers are hurting at the wide receiver position heading into tonight’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. So they’re making some moves to ensure they have enough bodies.

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Packers are elevating wide receiver Juwann Winfree off the practice squad for tonight’s game. Winfree made his NFL debut against the Chicago Bears in Week 6, but did not get targeted.

Coming out of Colorado, Winfree was a sixth round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft. But injuries had vexed him throughout his college career, and he went to IR before the end of his rookie season.

Winfree was waived before the 2020 season and spent the rest of that season on Green Bay’s practice squad. He started this season on the practice squad too.

The #Packers will elevate WR Juwann Winfree for tonight’s game against the #AZCardinals. He’s got ability. Could surprise some viewers tonight. You know who he won’t surprise? @PSchrags 📽: @PrioritySports pic.twitter.com/CvcHg76LWJ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 28, 2021

The Green Bay Packers will be without wide receivers Davante Adams, Marquez Valdez-Scantling and Allen Lazard for tonight’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. As a result, the team may be relying on Randall Cobb and Equanimeous St. Brown to carry the workload at wideout.

That could open up opportunities for Winfree to finally get his first NFL targets. We’ll see if he can make the most of his chances.

But the Cardinals are the NFL’s only undefeated team for a reason. Beating them wouldn’t be easy even with a full squad.

The game will be played at 8:20 p.m. EST and will air on FOX and NFL Network.