Packers All-Pro Expects To Be Playing Elsewhere In 2021

The Green Bay Packers made their second consecutive run to the NFC title game, but fell just short to the eventual champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Following that loss, Packers star center Corey Linsley hinted at the fact that he might not be back in a Packers uniform next season. “My agent hasn’t had any talks with the Packers,” Linsley said one day after a bitter loss to the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.

“That’s obviously not to say something couldn’t happen, but up to this point it’s kind of been complimentary but nothing of substance,” he continued. Well, over a month later, he and the Packers still don’t appear to be close to a new deal.

On Thursday, Linsley spoke with SiriusXM NFL Radio. He hinted at the fact that he won’t be back with thee Packers next season unless something changes very quickly.

"We're not closing the door for anything…but yeah it definitley feels weird. Looks like all signs are pointing towards snapping the ball somewhere else next year." Free Agent C @Linsley71 discusses free agency and the Packers ⬇️AUDIO⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dNh6eCbG3P — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) February 25, 2021

“We’re not closing the door for anything,” Linsley said. “Obviously we’d never do that for any team, especially the Packers, but yeah it definitely feels weird. It looks like all signs are pointing towards snapping the ball somewhere else next year.”

Linsley had a standout career at Ohio State before becoming a fifth round pick in the 2014 NFL draft. He’s easily outplayed his draft position and is coming off of arguably his best season.

He was a First-Team All-Pro selection last season.