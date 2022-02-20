Green Bay Packers offensive linemen David Bakhtiari isn’t a fan of turf fields in today’s NFL.

Bakhtiari took to Twitter and complained about them while also saying that all fields should have natural grass.

“It’s 2022. Why do we still have turf fields?. I think all franchises make enough to afford and maintain natural grass at this point,” Bakhtiari tweeted.

Bakhtiari may not like it due to the number of injuries that are suffered on turf fields each year.

The real reason for having so many though may be due to concerts and other events held during the offseason. Those can destroy grass pretty easily so instead, they just use turf.

Bakhtiari didn’t play much this season as he made his debut in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions. He played 27 snaps in that contest.

He then didn’t play against the San Francisco 49ers last month in the NFC Divisional Round. He’s been recovering from a torn ACL.

Could we see other players tweet out similar thoughts about turf fields this offseason?