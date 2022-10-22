Packers Announce Decision On Sammy Watkins

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: Sammy Watkins #11 of the Green Bay Packers on the field against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Packers 23-7. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) David Berding/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers will have Sammy Watkins back starting tomorrow afternoon.

Watkins has been out of action since Week 2 with a hamstring injury. Green Bay officially activated him off IR this afternoon.

Watkins is listed as questionable, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Fellow wideout Randall Cobb will take his spot on IR with a high-ankle sprain.

In the Packers' first two games of the season, Watkins caught six passes for 111 yards, including 93 yards on three receptions against the Chicago Bears in Week 2.

Once Watkins gets up to speed, he will hopefully be able to provide some production downfield for Green Bay. The Packers' offense has not been potent this season, and has looked particularly worrisome lately, scoring only 10 points in its last six quarters in back-to-back losses to the New York Giants and New York Jets.

Green Bay will look to get on the winning track tomorrow against the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. ET.