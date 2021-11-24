Packers Announce Encouraging Update On RB Aaron Jones

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was conspicuously absent in their Sunday loss to the Minnesota Vikings. But they might have him back for Sunday’s huge game against the LA Rams.

Jones was back at training for the Packers during their practice on Wednesday. It’s a quick turnaround after sitting out the Week 11 game with a knee injury.

Jones has been invaluable to the Packers’ offense this year. He has 541 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns, 298 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. He’s second on the team in yards from scrimmage and leads the team in touchdowns.

Against a Rams team that ranks in the top half of the league on defense, Jones’ return would be welcome. At the very least, he may offer more right now than third-string running back Patrick Taylor.

RB Aaron Jones back at practice for #Packers on Wednesday. WR Allen Lazard & LB Rashan Gary also practicing.

Not practicing: QB Aaron Rodgers, CB Kevin King, T David Bakhtiari, LB Jonathan Garvin, WR Malik Taylor. pic.twitter.com/NS4pOMPDxm — Mike Spofford (@mikespofford) November 24, 2021

The Green Bay Packers are 8-3 and have a number of injuries that they’re currently battling. Aaron Rodgers and star left tackle David Bakhtiari are just a few of the big name players dealing with issues.

The offense has suffered as a result, ranking right in the middle of the league as opposed to last year’s top five ranking.

But they have their bye after this upcoming game against the Rams. If they can weather the storm without further injuries, they might be in good shape for the final five weeks.

Will Aaron Jones be back on the field against the Rams this weekend?