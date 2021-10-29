Packers Announce Injury Diagnosis For TE Robert Tonyan

The Green Bay Packers dethroned the previously-undefeated Arizona Cardinals 24-21 on Thursday night. Unfortunately, it came at a high cost.

Packers tight end Robert Tonyan exited Thursday night’s game with a knee injury. NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared Friday morning that Tonyan’s injury is believed to be serious.

“It appears that, based on the look of the injury and the words of Matt LaFleur afterward, that Robert Tonyan has suffered a major injury,” Rapoport said on Friday. “He’s going to have tests today, an MRI on that knee, but this one certainly doesn’t look good.”

Unfortunately, it’s true. Tonyan tore the ACL in his left knee during the Packers-Cardinals game. He’ll miss the rest of the season, as a result.

#Packers TE Robert Tonyan tore his left ACL, per his agent @jackbechta. Brutal loss on a big night for Green Bay. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 29, 2021

This is a crushing blow for both Tonyan and the Packers.

Green Bay was without its top three wide receivers on Thursday night, including Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The good news is that both Adams and Lazard will be cleared to return once they clear COVID-19 protocols. Valdez-Scantling, meanwhile, is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Now without Tonyan, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not the Green Bay Packers become active buyers ahead of next week’s trade deadline. If not, they’ll turn to the veteran Marcedes Lewis and youngster Josiah Deguara.

Tonyan, meanwhile, will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the NFL’s 2021-22 season.