Packers Announce Injury News For Sammy Watkins

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 12: Sammy Watkins #14 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on after the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are expecting big things out of veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins. Unfortunately, he's not exactly hitting the ground running.

The NFC North franchise has placed the veteran Watkins on the non-football injury list. He won't be practicing with the Packers to start training camp.

The good news, however, is that the Packers don't believe Watkins is dealing with a longterm issue, according to a report.

"While Packers WR Sammy Watkins will start camp on the non-football injury (NFI) list, there’s no cause for long-term concern. At this point, the expectation is that he will return sooner rather than later," said Packers insider Rob Demovsky.

The Packers are hoping Watkins can have a career year this upcoming season. They're not going to rush him back into action anytime soon, especially considering it's only training camp.

Green Bay traded away superstar wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders earlier in the offseason. He left behind massive shoes to fill.

Last season, Watkins caught 27 passes for 394 yards and one touchdown playing for the Baltimore Ravens.